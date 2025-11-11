Watch: Lee Jae In’s Tempting Offer Shakes Hong Kyung’s Life Amid Post-Quake Chaos In “Concrete Market”

The upcoming film “Concrete Market” has dropped its intense main trailer!

Set in the aftermath of a massive earthquake, “Concrete Market” takes place in the only apartment complex left standing, where a marketplace called “Hwanggung Market” emerges. As survivors begin trading goods in their own ways to stay alive, an unpredictable power struggle unfolds within the isolated community.

The newly released trailer spotlights the film’s unique premise: a post-quake world where canned food replaces money as currency. Within Hwanggung Market, Tae Jin (Hong Kyung) works under Park Sang Yong (Jung Man Sik), the powerful figure who controls the market. But when a mysterious newcomer, Hee Ro (Lee Jae In), appears and tempts Tae Jin with the dangerous question, “Haven’t you ever thought about becoming the owner of this market?”—the balance of power begins to crack.

As ambitions collide, tensions spiral between those hungry for control—including Park Sang Yong, who rules through information and corruption, and his ruthless right-hand man Park Chul Min (Yoo Su Bin), who relentlessly provokes Tae Jin. The once orderly Hwanggung Market descends into chaos, setting the stage for a fierce and unpredictable survival game that promises to grip viewers until the very end.

Watch the trailer below:

“Concrete Market” is slated for release on December 3.

