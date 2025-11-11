ITZY Tops YouTube And iTunes Charts Worldwide With 'TUNNEL VISION'

ITZY’s latest comeback is off to a chart-topping start!

On November 10 at 6 p.m. KST, ITZY made their highly-anticipated comeback with their new mini album “TUNNEL VISION” and its title track of the same name. Immediately upon its release, the mini album rose to the top of iTunes charts in various countries around the world.

By 9 a.m. KST on November 11, “TUNNEL VISION” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least nine different regions across the globe, including Malaysia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Russia, Taiwan, and Turkey.

Additionally, ITZY’s music video for “TUNNEL VISION” reached No. 1 on YouTube’s worldwide list of Top Trending Music Videos.

Congratulations to ITZY!

Source (1)