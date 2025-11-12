“Love Me” Confirms Premiere Date With Poster Featuring Seo Hyun Jin

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Love Me” has confirmed its premiere date with a poster!

“Love Me” is a remake of a Swedish original series by Josephine Bornebusch that tells the story of a somewhat selfish but perhaps more relatable family, where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

Seo Hyun Jin plays obstetrician-gynecologist Seo Joon Kyung. Although she seems like a “wannabe single” with a successful career and striking looks, beneath that image lies deep loneliness—the result of spending the past seven years ignoring a tragic event that struck her family. Determined to keep her pain hidden, she has lived with unwavering focus and relentless drive.

Her heart begins to change when she unexpectedly connects with her next-door neighbor, Joo Do Hyun (Chang Ryul), who recognizes the loneliness she has long concealed. As quiet feelings of affection grow between them, Joon Kyung learns to love again, gradually opening her heart as she comes to understand herself and her family.

The poster captures a moment of change. With her eyes closed and a gentle smile, the tagline, “I decided to love wholeheartedly,” hints at a turning point in Joon Kyung’s life as she resolves to love both the man and her family once again.

Seo Hyun Jin’s natural ability to draw viewers into her emotions with a single expression, combined with the poster’s warm atmosphere, conveys the quiet tenderness unique to a winter romance.

The production team said, “‘Love Me’ tells the story of people who appear fine on the outside but are actually lonelier than anyone else, learning to understand one another and open their hearts.” They added, “The teaser poster captures the moment when a heart that once stood still—a feeling everyone experiences at least once in life—begins to move again.”

“Love Me” is set to premiere on December 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST with two episodes airing consecutively each week.

In the meantime, watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Why Her?” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)