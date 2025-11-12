Ji Sung, Won Jin Ah, Park Hee Soon, And More Immerse Into Their Roles At Script Reading For New Drama

MBC’s upcoming drama “Judge Lee Han Young” (literal title) has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

Based on a web novel, “Judge Lee Han Young” follows a corrupt judge, Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who once lived as a slave to a massive law firm, and travels 10 years back in time. Given a second chance, he seeks justice by punishing great evils.

The script reading brought together director Lee Jae Jin, writer Kim Kwang Min, and the cast, including Ji Sung, Park Hee Soon, Won Jin Ah, Tae Won Seok, Baek Jin Hee, Oh Se Young, Hwang Hee, Kim Tae Woo, Ahn Nae Sang, and Kim Bup Rae.

Ji Sung, who plays Lee Han Young, a judge living as a servant to Haenal Law Firm, delivered a strikingly realistic portrayal of the character’s emotional shift after his mother’s death. He also captured Lee Han Young’s full transformation—from a slave of power to a judge who suddenly returns to his position 10 years in the past and pursues justice.

Park Hee Soon plays Kang Shin Jin, criminal presiding judge at Seoul Central District Court, who seeks the pinnacle of power. His presence dominates the session. Though he initially reaches out to Lee Han Young, the two eventually come into conflict.

Won Jin Ah portrays Kim Jin Ah, a prosecutor in the Special Investigation Division of Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, and she left a strong impression with her firm voice and nuanced emotional expression. Kim Jin Ah, a determined prosecutor seeking revenge against the person responsible for her father’s death, struggles between suspicion and trust toward Lee Han Young, who reaches out to her.

In addition, actors Tae Won Seok, Baek Jin Hee, Oh Se Young, Hwang Hee, Kim Tae Woo, Ahn Nae Sang, and Kim Bup Rae brought energy to the drama’s intense storylines.

After the script reading, Ji Sung said, “I will do my best to build ‘Judge Lee Han Young’ with the excellent actors and staff.”

Park Hee Soon added, “I really enjoyed reading the original script, so I’m curious and excited to see how each actor brings their role to life. I will work hard.”

Won Jin Ah said, “[‘Judge Lee Han Young’] is a thrilling revenge story that viewers can enjoy. Please look forward to it and stay with us until the end.”

Watch a video from the script reading below!

“Judge Lee Han Young” is set to premiere on January 2 next year.

