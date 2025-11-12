Park Seo Joon And Won Ji An Have An On-And-Off Romance In New Drama “Surely Tomorrow”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Surely Tomorrow” has shared new stills featuring Park Seo Joon and Won Ji An!

“Surely Tomorrow” is a romantic comedy about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

The newly released stills capture the epic love story of Lee Gyeong Do and Seo Ji Woo. The first image shows the innocence and smiles that define their first relationship when they meant everything to each other.

In their second encounter, their bond deepens as they help heal each other’s wounds.

In the last image, the cold atmosphere between them, as they meet again for the third time after yet another breakup, has viewers curious about how their final romance will end.

The production team commented, “Park Seo Joon and Won Ji An will convey a realistic romance as they navigate between extremes of emotion,” adding, “A heart-wrenching love story you can’t escape once you fall into it is about to begin.”

“Surely Tomorrow” will premiere on December 6 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Park Seo Joon in “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim”:

Watch Now

Also watch Won Ji An in “If You Wish Upon Me”:

Watch Now

Source (1)