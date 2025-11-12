Kim You Jung Balances Warmth And Dedication On Set Of 'Dear X'

Kim You Jung has made a captivating transformation in her new drama “Dear X”!

Based on a webtoon, “Dear X” is a new series starring Kim You Jung as Baek Ah Jin, an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using other people. During her ascent to the top, Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she’s stepped on as she claws her way to fame and fortune.

Kim You Jung has successfully transformed into the bold character of Baek Ah Jin, a woman who wears a mask to survive. Brought to life by Kim You Jung’s magnetic pressence, Baek Ah Jin is a villain with a reason, hiding a cruel nature beneath her beautiful exterior. Her emotional range, shifting between emptiness and madness, has created an immersive experience for viewers.

Newly released stills from the filming set offer a glimpse behind the scenes of Kim You Jung’s passionate performance. Her bright smile lights up her surroundings before filming, while her habit of holding the script until the very last moment shows her careful preparation and quiet dedication.

Once the cameras start rolling, Kim You Jung becomes Baek Ah Jin in every glance and expression. Even in between takes, she stays absorbed in the character’s emotions, focusing on the monitor with a serious expression.

Episodes 1 through 4 of “Dear X” revealed the dark past and dangerous secrets behind top star Baek Ah Jin’s dazzling success. To break free from her abusive and neglectful father, Baek Seon Gyu (Bae Soo Bin), she risked her life, using café owner Choi Jung Ho (Kim Ji Hun) as a pawn. Later, after parting ways with Yoon Joon Seo (Kim Young Dae), Baek Ah Jin teamed up with Seo Mi Ri (Kim Ji Young), the CEO of Longstar Entertainment, marking her entry into the entertainment industry.

Episodes 5 and 6 of “Dear X” will air on November 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

