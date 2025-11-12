Jang Ki Yong And Ahn Eun Jin Kick Off Their Love Story With An Unforgettable Kiss In “Dynamite Kiss”

“Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere tonight!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Breaking away from the typical K-romance formula where the kiss scene usually appears at the end of Episode 4, “Dynamite Kiss” boldly kicks off with one right from its premiere episode.

The newly released stills capture the charged atmosphere of Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim’s fateful first kiss. Dressed in a sharp suit and a graceful dress, the two stand face-to-face under shimmering lights, their gazes filled with a mix of tension and emotion.

The final still captures the moment of their breathtaking kiss—a spark that sets off a love as intense as an explosion. Their “dynamite” kiss shakes the heart of the perfectionist team leader who didn’t believe in love and sends the hardworking heroine’s pulse racing, leaving viewers eager to see how their romance unfolds from this very moment.

The production team shared, “As the title suggests, the kiss is central to our story. This particular scene marks the turning point where the two characters fall in love. Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin perfectly captured the sweetness and explosive intensity of that kiss through their seamless chemistry and heartfelt acting. We hope viewers will look forward to the thrilling kiss scene that sets the tone for Episode 1.”

“Dynamite Kiss” will premiere on November 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

