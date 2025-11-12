Park Ji Hu And Cho Jun Young’s Relationship Turns Awkward In “Spirit Fingers”

“Spirit Fingers” has shared new stills from its upcoming episodes!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Spirit Fingers” is a healing youth romance that follows a group of young people as they embark on a colorful journey to discover their true colors.

Park Ji Hu stars as Song U Yeon, a timid girl who begins finding her own color after joining a drawing club called Spirit Fingers, while Cho Jun Young takes on the role of Nam Gi Jeong, who impulsively signs up for the club after being left on read by her.

Spoilers

Previously in “Spirit Fingers”, Gi Jeong kissed Song U Yeon’s eyes after seeing her struggling because of her mother (Kim Hye Eun), and U Yeon, instead of avoiding it, closed her eyes. The romance between the two, who had only bickered until now, suddenly took a rapid turn, heightening viewers’ excitement.

A previously released teaser for the upcoming episode shows that the two are still not on the same page. U Yeon sets a boundary, saying, “Don’t come within 100 meters,” and tries to avoid Gi Jeong, while Gi Jeong, unfazed, declares, “No matter what you say, I’ll take responsibility,” hinting that he wants to take responsibility for kissing U Yeon’s eye.

For U Yeon, who is still unsure about her own feelings, Gi Jeong’s eye kiss must have been pure confusion. On the other hand, for Gi Jeong, who has been waiting for U Yeon to feel the same way he does, that moment likely felt like a clear green light.

The newly released stills hint at the aftermath of Gi Jeong kissing U Yeon on the eye. In the photos, the contrast between their emotions whenever their gazes meet highlights the ambiguity of their relationship.

The production team explained, “The upcoming episodes 7 and 8 mark the beginning of the second half of ‘Spirit Fingers,’ which will focus on how U Yeon and Gi Jeong’s relationship changes due to a series of events. The second half will be filled with richer storytelling and diverse performances by the actors, while still faithfully following the original work.”

The next episodes of “Spirit Fingers” will be released on November 12.

In the meantime, catch up on the drama below:

Watch Now

Source (1)