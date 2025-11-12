Cha Seung Won And Kim Do Hoon In Talks To Star As Agents In New Spy Action Drama

Cha Seung Won and Kim Do Hoon may be teaming up for a new drama!

On November 12, MyDaily reported that Cha Seung Won and Kim Do Hoon will star as the leads in the upcoming drama “Retired Agent Management Team” (literal title).

In response to the report, a representative from Cha Seung Won’s agency Keyeast Entertainment stated, “Cha Seung Won has received an offer to star in ‘Retired Agent Management Team’ and is currently reviewing it.” Meanwhile, a source from Kim Do Hoon’s agency PEAK J Entertainment shared, “‘Retired Agent Management Team’ is one of the projects Kim Do Hoon has been offered.”

“Retired Agent Management Team” is a bromance thriller about a Gen X retired agent and a Gen Z super ace who team up to track down a mole who has been secretly operating behind a criminal organization for over 25 years. For one man, it’s a chance to reclaim his former glory; for the other, it’s an opportunity to fulfill his dream of becoming a true field agent.

Cha Seung Won has reportedly been offered the role of Kim Chul Soo, a retired black ops agent who now runs a car wash. Though he appears to be an ordinary family man living a quiet life, he is actually a legendary former National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent who hides the claws of a lion beneath a sheep’s disguise.

Kim Do Hoon has been offered the role of Go Yo Han, a member of the NIS Retired Agent Management Team. Gifted but overly confident and impulsive, his behavior often earns him labels like “show-off” or “attention seeker.” Beneath his perfectionist exterior lies an anxious young man desperate for recognition and validation.

The script will be penned by Song Han Na and Kim Min Sung, the writers behind “A Bloody Lucky Day,” and the series is scheduled to air on tvN in the summer of 2026. Stay tuned for more updates!

Source (1) (2) (3)