Watch: Yoon Kye Sang, Lee Jung Ha, And More Become “Heroes Next Door” As Their Neighborhood Comes Under Attack

The upcoming drama “Heroes Next Door” has unveiled its main trailer!

“Heroes Next Door” follows the thrilling and comedic story of a group of former special forces soldiers who reunite—not to protect the nation or fight for world peace—but to defend their families and their neighborhood.

The main trailer opens with glimpses of seemingly ordinary neighbors who can’t quite hide their extraordinary sides. As Choi Kang (Yoon Kye Sang) quips, “What kind of neighborhood is full of special forces?”, the trailer introduces a quirky lineup of characters—an insurance investigator, a youth association leader, a supermarket owner, a gym director, and an elite engineering student. Though they appear to live ordinary lives, their long-buried special ops instincts suddenly resurface in hilarious and unexpected ways, from defusing bombs to handling national secrets.

Under the tagline “Save our neighborhood in crisis!”, the tone shifts as a massive explosion rocks their peaceful town. The group quickly senses something off—the media, police, and even the military seem to be under someone’s control, trying to cover up the truth. Convinced that a larger threat is at play, the self-proclaimed “neighborhood task force” dives headfirst into a string of unpredictable missions—all while a mysterious villain lurks in the shadows.

“Heroes Next Door” will premiere on November 17 at 10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

