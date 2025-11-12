Ha Seung Ri And Hyun Woo’s Secret Relationship On The Brink Of Being Discovered In “Marie And Her Three Daddies”

Ha Seung Ri and Hyun Woo’s secret romance is on the verge of being exposed in tonight’s episode of “Marie and Her Three Daddies”!

“Marie and Her Three Daddies” follows Marie (Ha Seung Ri) on her journey to uncover the truth about her father, ultimately depicting the creation of an unconventional family built on bonds deeper than blood.

Working together at Uhm Hospital, Kang Marie and Lee Kang Se (Hyun Woo) decided to keep their relationship a secret for each other’s sake. Although they tried not to draw attention or interfere in each other’s work, love proves impossible to hide.

In today’s episode, Marie faces an unexpected crisis when Kang Se comes to check on her after hearing she’s unwell. Suspicious glances from colleagues at the hospital add to the tension, and the couple struggles to avoid raising further doubts.

In the newly released stills, Marie and Kang Se share tender moments like any couple in love — exchanging warm hugs and affectionate gazes. However, their sweet secret is soon put at risk by the arrival of an unexpected visitor — Marie’s father, Kang Min Bo (Hwang Dong Joo), who recently moved into her house as a tenant. Spotting a couple acting suspiciously right outside the home, Min Bo’s wary expression heightens the tension.

Meanwhile, their secret romance also faces exposure at Uhm Hospital. Marie appears visibly shaken, glancing nervously at someone, while Kang Se looks equally startled. With crises emerging both at home and work, can Marie and Kang Se keep their relationship under wraps?

Find out in the next episode of “Marie and Her Three Daddies” on November 12 at 8:30 p.m. KST!

