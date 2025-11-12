ILLIT Transforms Into Bikers In New Concept Photos For 'NOT CUTE ANYMORE' Comeback

ILLIT has released a striking new set of concept photos for their upcoming return!

On November 12, ILLIT dropped their “NOT MY NAME” concept photos for their upcoming single album “NOT CUTE ANYMORE,” which is due out on November 24 at 6 p.m. KST.

According to BELIFT LAB, “‘NOT CUTE ANYMORE’ is an album about sharing who you really are when the world’s perception of you feels different from your own.”

Check out all of ILLIT’s new concept photos below!

ILLIT also previously released a track motion teaser and “NOT CUTE” concept photos for the upcoming single album, which you can check out below:

To find out what teasers are coming up next, check out ILLIT’s full promotion schedule for “NOT CUTE ANYMORE” below!