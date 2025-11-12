Watch: STARSHIP's New Boy Group IDID Drops MV Teaser For Comeback Single "PUSH BACK"
Less than two months after their debut, STARSHIP Entertainment’s rookie boy group IDID is already gearing up for their first-ever comeback!
On November 12, IDID released the first music video teaser for their upcoming digital single “PUSH BACK,” which is due out on November 20 at 6 p.m. KST.
Notably, “PUSH BACK” marks IDID’s first comeback following their official debut this past September.
Check out IDID’s new music video teaser for the single below!
IDID also previously released a schedule and a couple of teaser videos for their upcoming comeback with “PUSH BACK,” all of which you can check out below: