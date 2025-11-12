KISS OF LIFE To Return With Korean Version Of "Lucky"
After making their Japanese debut, KISS OF LIFE is following up with a Korean digital single!
On November 13 at midnight KST, KISS OF LIFE announced that they would be releasing a Korean version of “Lucky,” the title track of their recent Japanese debut mini album “TOKYO MISSION START.”
The Korean version of “Lucky” will drop online on November 18 at 6 p.m. KST.
In the meantime, check out KISS OF LIFE’s new teaser for the upcoming digital single below!