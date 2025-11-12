CLOSE YOUR EYES Breaks Their 1st-Week Sales Record In Just 2 Days With 'blackout'

CLOSE YOUR EYES’ latest comeback is off to a promising start!

On November 11, the “PROJECT 7” group made their return with their third mini album “blackout,” which features the double title tracks “X” and “SOB.”

According to Hanteo Chart, by the end of November 12, “blackout” had already sold an impressive total of 361,683 copies. In less than two days, the mini album has already managed to break CLOSE YOUR EYES’ previous first-week sales record of 316,047 set by their debut mini album “ETERNALT” earlier this year.

With five days still left to go until the end of the week, it remains to be seen just how much higher CLOSE YOUR EYES’ record will climb by the end of November 17.

Congratulations to CLOSE YOUR EYES!

Watch “PROJECT 7”—the survival show through which CLOSE YOUR EYES was created—on Viki below:

