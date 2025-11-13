Jung Kyung Ho, So Ju Yeon, And More Come Together As One Chaotic 'Pro Bono' Team In New Drama

tvN’s upcoming drama “Pro Bono” has unveiled a new poster!

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly becomes a public interest lawyer. Jung Kyung Ho will star as Kang David, a former judge who winds up trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team, which earns zero revenue.

The poster captures Kang David’s transformation as he leaves behind the glory of his days as a judge and steps into the life of a public interest lawyer. Surrounded by piles of scattered papers, Kang David lies on the floor, absently petting a dog as he stares blankly into space. His expression, marked by both resignation and discontent, reflects the inner turmoil of a man who has lost the honor of being a judge and has been thrust into an unfamiliar reality.

The colorful personalities of the pro bono team members, each with their own distinct style, are equally intriguing. Park Ki Bbeum (So Ju Yeon) brightens the office with her cheerful smile, while Yoo Nan Hee (Seo Hye Won) shows a calm confidence beneath her cynical demeanor. Jang Young Sil (Yoon Na Moo), who gives a warm impression, and Hwang Joon Woo (Kang Hyung Suk), neatly dressed and composed, complete the mix.

The poster’s tagline perfectly matches the chaotic scene inside the pro bono team’s office, reading, “A messed-up career and an even messier team… pro bono of the misfits.”

“Pro Bono” will premiere on December 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Kyung Ho’s recent drama “Oh My Ghost Clients” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Also watch So Ju Yeon in “Seasons of Blossom”:

Watch Now

Source (1)