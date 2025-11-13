'Dynamite Kiss' Premieres To Promising Ratings

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” is off to a strong start!

According to Nielsen Korea, the November 12 premiere episode of “Dynamite Kiss” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.5 percent.

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

“Dynamite Kiss” airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. KST.

