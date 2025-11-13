Watch: Koo Kyo Hwan And Mun Ka Young Relive Their Past Romance After 10 Years In 'Once We Were Us' Teaser

Upcoming film “Once We Were Us” has unveiled its first teaser!

“Once We Were Us” tells the story of Eun Ho (Koo Kyo Hwan) and Jung Won (Mun Ka Young), who once shared a passionate love, as they unexpectedly reunite after 10 years and revisit memories of their past. The film is a remake of the Chinese film “Us and Them.”

The teaser opens with Eun Ho and Jung Won meeting by chance on an airplane after a decade apart. It then moves through their past—from an awkward first meeting to gradually growing closer, through the times they laughed and cried—leading up to their reunion.

Like many couples, they once loved each other intensely, but reality eventually drove them apart. In the teaser’s final moments, Eun Ho hesitates before saying to Jung Won, “There’s something I really wanted to ask… what if?” echoing the questions that linger in the hearts of those who once loved passionately.

Check out the teaser below!

“Once We Were Us” is set to hit theaters across Korea on December 31.

