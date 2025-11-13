'Mission: Cross' Production Team Confirms Production Of Second Installment With Returning And New Cast

Hwang Jung Min and Yum Jung Ah’s film “Mission: Cross” is getting a sequel!

On November 13, Netflix confirmed production of its original film “Mission: Cross 2.”

“Mission: Cross” tells the story of Park Kang Mu (Hwang Jung Min), a former secret agent who is now living as a househusband while hiding his past from his wife Mi Seon (Yum Jung Ah), a detective in the violent crimes unit.

In the second installment, the married couple will launch an operation to stop the illicit export of cultural heritage.

Hwang Jung Min returns as Kang Moo, a loving husband and former special agent, who receives a secret mission from the President to recover stolen cultural artifacts.

Yum Jung Ah also reprises her role as Mi Seon, a Violent Crimes detective and former member of the national shooting team. She joins Kang Mu on the operation to crack the case.

On top of this, Jung Man Sik, Lee Ho Chul, and Cha Rae Hyung unite as the Violent Crimes Unit’s team leader and members.

New additions join the cast, too: Yoon Kyung Ho plays Cheon In Hak, the head of a shadowy organization; Im Seong Jae appears as Duchil, a black market dealer; and Cha In Pyo takes on the role of the President.

“Mission: Cross 2” will be released exclusively on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates!

