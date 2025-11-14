Watch: Yoon Kye Sang, Jin Sun Kyu, Lee Jung Ha, And More Impress At Script Reading For New Drama “Heroes Next Door”

The upcoming drama “Heroes Next Door” has shared a glimpse of its script reading session!

“Heroes Next Door” follows the thrilling and comedic story of a group of former special forces soldiers who reunite—not to protect the nation or fight for world peace—but to defend their families and their neighborhood.

The script reading brought together director Jo Woong, screenwriters Ban Gi Ri and Kim Sang Yoon, and the cast, including Yoon Kye Sang, Jin Sun Kyu, Kim Ji Hyun, Ko Kyu Phil, and Lee Jung Ha. The cast energized the room with a lively cheer and immersed themselves in their characters, showing the tight-knit teamwork of a true “neighborhood special task force” from the start.

Yoon Kye Sang plays Choi Kang, an insurance investigator known in the neighborhood as “the guy who never served,” despite being a former special operations agent. With his sharp judgment, charisma, and unique wit, he anchors the story and led the atmosphere at the session. He also reunited with Jin Sun Kyu, his co-star from “The Outlaws,” creating perfect chemistry.

Jin Sun Kyu plays Kwak Byung Nam, the head of the local youth association and a former technical specialist soldier. His warm, humorous performance and playful exchanges with other characters created a lively atmosphere during the session. His signature ad-libs, appearing at unpredictable moments, sparked laughter.

Kim Ji Hyun plays neighborhood supermarket owner Jung Nam Yeon, a former special forces instructor. From the start of the reading, she fully immersed herself in the script. She brought the character to life with realistic charisma and a strong, practical presence while subtly showing emotional shifts that added unexpected charm.

Ko Kyu Phil plays neighborhood martial arts center owner Lee Yong Hee, a former cyber operations soldier. His performance, moving between sly humor and genuine warmth, brought life to the story. His realistic expressions and cheerful presence naturally highlighted the character’s charm and energized the session.

Lee Jung Ha transforms into elite engineering student and former mortar operator Park Jung Hwan, bringing the character to life with innocence and passion. His captivating presence and full immersion impressed the staff, and he played a key role in shaping the neighborhood special task force team dynamic.

After the reading, director Jo Woong said, “Even at the first reading, the actors already moved as one team,” and added, “I expect this energy to carry over to the actual filming.”

Watch a video from the script reading below!

“Heroes Next Door” will premiere on November 17 at 10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

