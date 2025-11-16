4 Crime And Mystery K-Dramas To Watch If You Miss The Thrill Of 'Ms. Incognito'

“Ms. Incognito” is the perfect example of what a multi-genre K-drama that challenges all boundaries can be. Featuring Jeon Yeo Been as the enigmatic and lethal Kim Yeong Ran, this show gave us an exhilarating, unique, and intriguing story with an ability to keep viewers glued to the screen throughout every episode. Even though some shows should last forever, in K-dramaland, there’s always an option to keep on watching. Here are some equally exciting K-dramas for you if you are missing your weekly dose of thrill, mystery, and action.

1. “The Glory”

Very few shows have been able to demonstrate what true revenge is all about as well as “The Glory” does. Starring multi-awarded actress Song Hye Kyo as the female lead, it follows the story of Moon Dong Eun, a shy and poor young woman with a harsh background who one day becomes the target of the beautiful but evil Park Yeon Jin (Lim Ji Yeon). Together with her group of friends, Yeon Jin makes Dong Eun’s life a living hell out of amusement, to the point of scarring not only her mind but also her body. Unable to find justice through legal means, Dong Eun gets to the point of thinking about ending her own life. However, at the last moment, she has a revelation and decides to make Yeon Jin and her friends pay for what they did with her own hands.

Taking strength out of her suffering and pain, Dong Eun centers her life around her vengeance and crafts an intricate plan to destroy their lives for almost a decade. Along the way, she meets Joo Yeo Jeong (Lee Do Hyun), a brilliant surgeon who is traumatized by the death of his father at the hands of a serial killer. After knowing Dong Eun’s story, Yeo Jeong accepts to become her weapon to execute her revenge. Full of iconic moments, with superb acting left and right, and a story that gives you chills of anticipation and excitement, this K-drama has the potential to become one of your all-time favorite thriller shows.

2. “Why Her?”

Being the top and youngest associate partner in one of the most prestigious law firms isn’t easy, but no one has more determination, passion, and courage than Oh Soo Jae (Seo Hyun Jin) to make it. However, when she messes up a big case and ends up being framed as a murderer, her whole world starts to crumble. In an attempt to clean her image and let things quiet down, she takes a position as a professor at a law school. There, she meets Gong Chan (Hwang In Yeop), a righteous, straightforward, and brave young man who hides a painful secret but is determined to turn his life around for the better. Though their relationship doesn’t start on the best of terms, they slowly open up to each other, finding justice and love.

In this dramatic legal drama, Seo Hyun Jin finds a different facet in her career, distancing herself from the lighthearted romantic comedies many know so well, showing us a darker and more complex side. On the other hand, Hwang In Yeop creates a more mature and serious role as the male lead, who not only will be a romantic interest but is also an emotional support that is vital for the character development of this female lead. This might not be the easiest drama to watch, as sometimes legal dramas can be too melodramatic. However, once you pass the first couple of episodes, you can fully enjoy the mystery, the angst, and even the slow-burn romance that perfectly balances every aspect of this show.

Watch “Why Her?” here:

Watch Now

When elite forces soldier Kim Je Ha (Ji Chang Wook) is framed for his fiancée’s murder, he is forced into a lethal journey to avenge his beloved, clear his name, and disappear forever. That is, until he meets Choi Yoo Jin (Song Yoon Ah), an influential and ambitious woman who is determined to become South Korea’s first lady. However, her biggest weakness lies in her husband’s lovechild, Go An Na (Lim Yoona), a girl who has been confined in a convent for more than a decade and is looking to discover the culprit behind her mother’s murder. Once they get entangled, none of them will be able to run away from the deathly power battle that begins.

This 2016 K-drama has everything you could ask of the genre: fierce political conspiracies, action-packed scenes, heart-fluttering romance, despicable villains, and the hottest bodyguard there’s ever been. Ji Chang Wook shows us the charisma, prowess, and charm of a character such as Kim Je Ha, who lives under fire for a long time but still never loses his own humanity. On the other hand, Lim Yoona and Song Yoon Ah portray two completely different yet equally strong, clever, and emotional characters that make you root for both. Even if it’s almost been a decade since this show aired, it has definitely gained its place as a classic of mystery and crime dramas.

Watch “The K2” here:

Watch Now

A K-drama that redefined thriller itself, “Flower of Evil” is a must-watch for those who love mystery, suspense, and psychological angst. Do Hyun Soo (Lee Joon Gi), a professional craftsman, seems like the perfect loving husband and father on the outside, but deep down, he hides a scary and dangerous side. On the other hand, Cha Ji Won (Moon Chae Won) is a tenacious detective who loves her husband and daughter more than anything in the world, and perhaps that’s why she can’t seem to see past Hyun Soo’s sweet smile.

Right from the start, this drama hooks you with an intriguing question about the true nature of the male protagonist and who is the true perpetrator behind the atrocious crimes that follow the story. At the same time, there’s a constant tension between Ji Won and Hyun Soo as they struggle to uncover the truth behind his past while trying to discover whether their love is real or not. This K-drama has a whirlwind of action, emotions, and plot twists that not only deliver an exciting story but also create a show that will fire your heart up in a new way!

Watch “Flower of Evil” here:

Watch Now

Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Her favorite groups are EXO, TWICE, Red Velvet, and BOL4.

Currently watching: “Last Summer,” “Dear X”

Plans to watch: “Spirit Fingers”