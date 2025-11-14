A Lonely Seo Hyun Jin Secretly Longs For Warmth In New Drama “Love Me”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Love Me” has shared a new glimpse of Seo Hyun Jin’s character!

“Love Me” is a remake of a Swedish original series by Josephine Bornebusch that tells the story of a somewhat selfish but perhaps more relatable family, where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

Seo Hyun Jin plays obstetrician-gynecologist Seo Joon Kyung. Although she seems like a “wannabe single” with a successful career and striking looks, beneath that image lies deep loneliness—the result of spending the past seven years ignoring a tragic event that struck her family. Determined to keep her pain hidden, she has lived with unwavering focus and relentless drive.

Her heart begins to change when she unexpectedly connects with her next-door neighbor Joo Do Hyun (Chang Ryul) who recognizes the loneliness she has long concealed. As quiet feelings of affection grow between them, Joon Kyung learns to love again, gradually opening her heart as she comes to understand herself and her family.

The newly released stills capture Joon Kyung in a calm, tranquil atmosphere. However, a subtle change is seen in her facial expression, which once reflected loneliness and emptiness, heightening curiosity.

She is shown with an affectionate gaze and a faint smile on her lips. Though her heart still feels trapped in winter, Joon Kyung has been quietly longing for her own warm spring all along.

The production team shared, “On the outside, Joon Kyung appears strong, but inside, she is someone whose time has stopped. Seo Hyun Jin perfectly captures that halted time through subtle tremors in her facial expressions and the rhythm of her breathing. The moments when her heart begins to move again will be conveyed calmly through Seo Hyun Jin’s performance. We hope viewers will feel the warm emotions that slowly seep through the coldness of winter.”

“Love Me” is set to premiere on December 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST with two episodes airing consecutively each week.

