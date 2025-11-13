Ji Chang Wook And Imada Mio Confirmed To Star In New Romance Drama

Ji Chang Wook is set to team up with Japanese rising star Imada Mio.

On November 13, CJ ENM announced that they will co-produce the Korea–Japan joint drama “Merry Berry Love” (working title) in partnership with Japan’s Nippon TV.

Set on a mysterious Japanese island, “Merry Berry Love” is a romance drama about Korean space planner Lee Yoo Bin and Japanese farmer Shirahama Karin.

Ji Chang Wook will play Lee Yoo Bin, a space planner whose career has crashed and burned, while Imada Mio portrays Shirahama Karin, a strawberry farmer.

The drama is helmed by director Kim Soo Jung of the BL series “Semantic Error,” and the script is penned by writer Lee Jae Yoon of “The Divorce Insurance.”

Lee Sang Hwa, chief producer of CJ ENM’s Global Content Production Team, remarked, “We’re delighted to join forces with Nippon TV and Disney+ on a new global project,” adding, “We plan to present a project that transcends countries and languages so global audiences can feel the excitement and have fun—so please look forward to it.”

“Merry Berry Love” will be released via Disney+ and Nippon TV. Stay tuned!

