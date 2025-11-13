Hwang In Youp Escorts Kim You Jung On The Red Carpet In 'Dear X'

“Dear X” has shared a sneak peek of Hwang In Youp’s special appearance in the upcoming episode!

Based on a webtoon, “Dear X” is a series starring Kim You Jung as Baek Ah Jin, an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using other people. During her ascent to the top, Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she stepped on as she clawed her way to fame and fortune.

Spoilers

The previously released episodes 1 through 4 of “Dear X” portrayed the dark past and dangerous secrets hidden behind top star Baek Ah Jin’s dazzling success. Harboring long-standing resentment and hatred toward Baek Seon Gyu (Bae Soo Bin), she set up a high-stakes gamble—using cafe owner Choi Jung Ho (Kim Ji Hoon) as a sacrifice and even putting her own life on the line—to free herself from the shackle of “father.” Then, on the brink of the whole truth coming to light, Baek Ah Jin took the hand extended by Longstar Entertainment CEO Seo Mi Ri (Kim Ji Young) and decided to make her acting debut, further heightening curiosity about what’s next.

Starting from episode 5, new characters start to become entangled in various relationships. Among them, the arrival of Heo In Gang (Hwang In Youp) draws particular attention. Heo In Gang is an idol-turned-actor who climbed to top-star status, setting new records with every project he appears in. Though successful by any measure, he lives with a deep-seated sense of lack and depression.

In the newly released stills below, Heo In Gang and Baek Ah Jin walk the red carpet together. Though they were senior and junior actors under the same agency with a strictly professional relationship, Heo In Gang undergoes a change after meeting Baek Ah Jin.

Hwang In Youp shared, “I’ve always liked director Lee Eung Bok’s projects, so I really wanted to collaborate with him someday. I was personally honored and happy to be able to join ‘Dear X’ as the compelling character Heo In Gang.”

Episodes 5 and 6 of “Dear X” will be released on November 13 via Viki.

Catch up on the previous episodes below:

Watch Now

Source (1)