IU And Byeon Woo Seok Are A Commoner Chaebol Heiress And A Grand Prince Who Enter Contract Marriage In “Perfect Crown”

IU and Byeon Woo Seok’s upcoming MBC drama “Perfect Crown” has unveiled its first stills!

“Perfect Crown” is a romance drama set in an alternate version of modern-day Korea that operates under a constitutional monarchy. It follows the love story of Sung Hee Joo (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Yi Wan (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

The drama is directed by Park Joon Hwa of “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim” and “Alchemy of Souls” series, and penned by writer Yu Ain, who won the Excellence Award in the Long-Form Series category at the 2022 MBC Drama Script Competition with this work.

IU plays Sung Hee Joo, a woman blessed with beauty, intelligence, and ambition, yet frustrated by the limitations of her commoner status. Determined to overcome these societal barriers, she boldly enters a contract marriage.

Byeon Woo Seok takes on the role of Grand Prince Yi Wan, a man who, despite his royal lineage, is deprived of everything. As the second son of the royal family, he is forbidden from outshining or even speaking louder than the crown prince, leading him to live a restrained life while concealing his fiery heart.

Though Sung Hee Joo and Yi Wan come from vastly different worlds, both carry their own scars and frustrations. Through their encounter, they find a turning point in life, confronting their true selves and awakening emotions they’ve never experienced before.

“Perfect Crown” will premiere on MBC and Disney+ in 2026. Stay tuned!

Source (1)