Ahn Eun Jin And Jang Ki Yong Get Flustered After Their Shocking Kiss In “Dynamite Kiss”

“Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Spoiler

In the previous episode, when their act of pretending to be a couple was on the verge of being exposed, Da Rim impulsively kissed Ji Hyeok. As Ji Hyeok narrated that the kiss felt like dynamite to him, the episode ended with him asking, “Should we do it again?” before giving Da Rim a bold, passionate kiss.

In the newly released stills, Ji Hyeok and Da Rim are still at the same party where their kiss took place. Ji Hyeok, who never loses his composure in any situation, and Da Rim, who always smiles brightly, both look somewhat flustered and shy. The close proximity between the two—as if they’re dancing together, heightens viewers’ excitement.

The production team commented, “In the upcoming second episode, viewers will see how Ji Hyeok and Da Rim’s relationship changes after their catastrophic kiss. Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin vividly and charmingly portrayed the roller-coaster emotions of the two leads following that electrifying moment. The romantic chemistry between the two actors will truly begin to shine starting from Episode 2.”

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” will air on November 13 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jang Ki Yong in “Now, We Are Breaking Up”:

Watch Now

Or watch Ahn Eun Jin in “My Dearest” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)