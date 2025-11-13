Kim Seon Ho Becomes Enchanted By Suzy’s Haunting Beauty As He Paints Her Portrait In “Portraits Of Delusion”

Suzy and Kim Seon Ho’s upcoming period mystery drama “Portraits of Delusion” has unveiled its first stills!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Portraits of Delusion” is a mystery thriller set in 1935 Gyeongseong. The story follows Yun Iho, a painter commissioned to create a portrait of Song Jeong Hwa, a mysterious woman who hasn’t been seen in public for over half a century and is surrounded by endless rumors. As Yun Iho begins to uncover her mysterious secrets, a suspenseful tale begins to unfold.

The series is helmed by renowned director Han Jae Rim, known for “The King,” “Emergency Declaration,” and “The 8 Show,” and marks a reunion between Suzy and Kim Seon Ho, who previously starred together in the hit 2020 drama “Start-Up.”

Suzy stars as Song Jeong Hwa, the enigmatic owner of the Nammoon Hotel, who has not gone out in public for over half a century. With her alluring beauty and eerie charm, Song Jeong Hwa is a mysterious figure shrouded in secrets.

Kim Seon Ho plays Yun Iho, the artist commissioned to paint a portrait of Song Jeong Hwa. As he comes face-to-face with the mysterious woman, his passion for true art is reignited. Though trapped inside the secret-filled hotel and overwhelmed by fear and confusion, Iho finds himself slowly enchanted by Jeong Hwa.

“Portraits of Delusion” is currently in production and is slated for release in the second half of 2026. Stay tuned!

