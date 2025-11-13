Lee Dong Wook And Kim Hye Joon Return To Face A Deadlier Wave Of Killers In “A Shop For Killers 2”

Disney+ has unveiled the first stills of “A Shop for Killers” Season 2!

On October 13 (local time), Disney+ held the Disney+ Originals Preview 2025 event that took place at Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel’s Conference Center.

At the event, director Lee Kwon and lead actors Lee Dong Wook and Kim Hye Joon took the stage to introduce “A Shop for Killers 2.”

Based on a novel by “The Killer’s Shopping List” author Kang Ji Young, “A Shop for Killers” is an action drama that follows Jung Ji An (Kim Hye Joon), who moves in with her uncle Jung Jin Man (Lee Dong Wook) after her parents’ passing. Jin Man runs a shopping mall, but when he suddenly dies, Ji An inherits his secret and dangerous legacy and becomes the target of suspicious killers.

In Season 2, after successfully defending her uncle’s inheritance, Ji An once again becomes the target of a new wave of skilled killers.

Reflecting on the success of Season 1, Lee Dong Wook shared, “I thought it might do fairly well, but I didn’t expect it to become this successful. I’m very grateful that it did so well we’re now doing a second season.” He added, “Jin Man’s mystery continues into Season 2. The action will be even more intense and on a much larger scale than before.”

He also teased, “I heard that viewers were thrilled to see Jin Man return at the end of Season 1. In Season 2, you’ll finally learn the reason behind his comeback.”

Director Lee Kwon added, “Kim Hye Joon fired a lot of real guns this time. She used blanks, of course, but you’ll see how well-trained she’s become.” He continued, “As for Lee Dong Wook—he shed blood, sweat, and tears. He’ll experience pain and struggles you didn’t see in Season 1.”

The new lineup of cast members joining Season 2 was also unveiled. Korean-Japanese actress Hyunri, who starred in “Pachinko” and the TBS drama “Eye Love You,” joins as Q, the leader of Babylon East Asia’s mercenary team.

Masaki Okada, acclaimed for his role in the Oscar-nominated “Drive My Car,” will play J, Q’s younger brother and co-leader of the same mercenary unit.

Additionally, Jung Yun Ha, known for her performances in “Big Bet,” “Exhuma,” and “Trunk,” will appear as Kusanagi, the head of Babylon’s East Asia branch.

Regarding the expanded scope of the story, Director Lee Kwon explained, “Season 1 took place over the course of a single day. In Season 2, the hidden organization known as Babylon finally comes to light. You’ll meet Japanese mercenaries—a brother and sister sent by Babylon, who happen to share a mysterious past with Jin Man. Ironically, they’re now coming after him.”

Disney+’s original series “A Shop for Killers 2” is slated for release in the second half of 2026. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Lee Dong Wook in “Tale of the Nine-Tailed”:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)