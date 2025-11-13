7 K-Pop Idols Making Old Hollywood Glam Cool Again

The glamour and mystique of old Hollywood stars is something that can never be recreated, so these K-pop idols are doing something better—bringing their style into the modern age! Both timeless and trendy at the same time, the satin, diamonds, and fur coats of old-time stars aren’t going anywhere. These idols are putting their own spin on it!

A fur coat, velvet gloves, and diamonds dripping off her neck—i-dle’s Miyeon gave a masterclass in old Hollywood beauty in the photo shoots for her first solo album! Add a gorgeous classic convertible, and the look is complete. By adding color to the fur coat and styling her makeup a little differently from the stars of the golden age of Hollywood, she brings her style to the next level!

It’s not really the type of style that you’d expect to see at the zoo, but ATEEZ’s Seonghwa isn’t afraid to stand out in a crowd! With knits that harken back to the off-duty style of old Hollywood’s most famous male stars, this classic look with vintage-style buttons is stylish no matter what era. Seonghwa eschews the sleek hairstyles of the old-timers in favor of these incredible silver curls!

Perfecting both the off-duty actress look and the red carpet glamour in one post, ITZY’s Yeji proves that she has this style mastered. The platform espadrilles give her casual look a vintage edge while flattering her long legs, and you can’t go wrong with the classic little black dress for a more formal event. A set of extra-large diamond earrings really make this a statement look for the modern age too!

Houndstooth-patterned clothing was all the rage around the middle of the 19th Century, especially with Hollywood’s greatest actors! A well-tailored suit with a houndstooth pattern à la NCT’s Jaemin never goes out of style, and neither does a good varsity jacket. Jaemin keeps everything fresh with loosely-styled hair or a draped coat to add that modern sense of casual glam.

A full photo shoot with nothing but styles inspired by history’s most glamorous eras, plus the beauty of IVE’s Jang Won Young, what’s not to love!? With looks that could’ve been pulled from a Renaissance painting or straight off of old Hollywood’s red carpet, there’s so much to see. The subtle styling tricks like colorful eye makeup or long, square-cut nails are what keep the looks from feeling too dated.

Velvet suit? Check. Handkerchief? Check. Suede gloves, a silk tie, and even a horse? Yep, BTS’s V makes the best of all of old Hollywood’s trends. Bringing them into the modern era feels natural for him, especially since a lot of his music is inspired by old jazz. It’s not even a trend for him—all of these looks are timeless classics, and he’s rocking them!

The Met Gala is basically the who’s who of the fashion world, so it’s not surprising that BLACKPINK’s Jennie made the invite list again! With a look by Chanel, one of the world’s most well-known brands that’s been styling celebs for decades, it’s no surprise that her outfit was already a timeless classic. Combining feminine aspects like dresses and pearls with more masculine suit jackets and hats, it’s old Hollywood for today!

What was your favorite look from this list?