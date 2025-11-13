Jang Ki Yong And Ahn Eun Jin’s Chemistry Deepens In A Drenched Boat Scene In “Dynamite Kiss”

“Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled a new heart-fluttering still of Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin ahead of tonight’s episode!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

In the first episode, Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim shared a kiss that instantly ignited explosive chemistry between them. The episode’s ending—where Ji Hyeok, who never believed in love, stopped Da Rim from walking away and kissed her again—left viewers swooning and squealing in excitement.

Ahead of the second episode, the production team unveiled a still of Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim aboard a private boat drifting across the blue waters of Jeju Island. Da Rim lies weakly on the floor while Ji Hyeok gazes down at her with quiet intensity. The air between them is thick with tension, their eyes meeting in a gaze charged with unspoken emotion. With their hair and clothes drenched, the image leaves viewers wondering what dramatic event just unfolded between them.

Regarding this scene, the production team shared, “In tonight’s episode, viewers will see Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim falling even deeper for each other after their kiss. Though their relationship began as a fake romance, the unstoppable rush of emotions will continue to draw them closer. The romantic synergy between Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin will make viewers feel as if they’re falling in love themselves. Please look forward to it.”

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” will air on November 13 at 9 p.m. KST.

