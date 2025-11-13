Watch: CLASS:y Announces Change In Management + Hints At Return With 'Hitchhiking' Film

CLASS:y will now be managed by a different company!

On November 14, the girl group’s new agency K-TIGERS Entertainment announced the news with the following notice:

Hello. This is K-TIGERS Entertainment.

We would like to begin by expressing our heartfelt gratitude to all the fans who have supported CLASS:y for such a long time.

It is truly an honor to be working with CLASS:y, a group with remarkable talent and great potential. Through this new partnership, we promise to go beyond a simple working relationship and become true partners who respect and support the artists’ voices and visions as one team.

We are currently planning a variety of new content, and all members are participating in the production of a new album. With this upcoming album, CLASS:y is preparing to take a new leap forward as artists. Throughout this process, we will provide our fullest support so that each member can fully express her own unique color and artistry.

Above all, we understand how long you have been waiting and how much you care. We will do our best to ensure that your anticipation does not turn into worry, and that CLASS:y and their fans, CLIKE:y, can reunite as soon as possible.

We kindly ask for your warm support and love for CLASS:y as they take their first steps under K-TIGERS Entertainment. We promise to approach every activity with a strong sense of responsibility so that their journey continues in a stable and healthy way.

Thank you.

Sincerely, K-TIGERS Entertainment