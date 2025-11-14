Lee Junho And Kim Min Ha Can't Hide Their Feelings After Their First Kiss In 'Typhoon Family'

tvN’s “Typhoon Family” has shared a glimpse of the building “will-they-won’t-they” romantic tension between Lee Junho and Kim Min Ha!

“Typhoon Family” is a drama starring 2PM’s Lee Junho as Kang Tae Poong, a carefree party boy whose world is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company during the IMF crisis of 1997.

On the previous episode of “Typhoon Family,” Kang Tae Poong and Oh Mi Seon (Kim Min Ha) shared their first kiss during a business trip to Thailand. However, the two were not on the same page the next day: Tae Poong was convinced that the kiss meant he and Mi Seon were now a couple, while Mi Seon was reluctant to define their relationship.

In the next episode of the drama, Mi Seon will be even firmer in turning Tae Poong down, telling him that she doesn’t “want to expect anything regarding these feelings” and suggesting that they only worry about one another where work is concerned.

However, in contrast to her words, newly released stills from the episode suggest that she and Tae Poong won’t be able to hide their growing feelings in the aftermath of their kiss. When Tae Poong stands close behind Mi Seon while reading something over her shoulder, she wears a shy smile that hints at both her excitement and hesitation.

Later, when the two lock eyes on their way home from work, their gazes are full of affection for one another.

Just as there was no stopping Tae Poong when it came to work, with the bulldozer plowing ahead even in the face of crisis, Tae Poong will be equally unstoppable when it comes to pursuing Mi Seon and attempting to win her heart.

The “Typhoon Family” production team teased, “Tae Poong is a character who never backs down. Whether in work or in love, he charges straight ahead to find solutions. Please join us in keeping an eye on what sort of changes his bold pursuit will bring about in Mi Seon.”

“Typhoon Family” airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:10 p.m. KST.

