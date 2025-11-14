2025 KBS Song Festival Announces Date, Venue, And MC Lineup

Mark your calendars for the 2025 KBS Song Festival!

On November 14, KBS announced its plans for its annual year-end music festival, which will be called the “2025 KBS Song Festival Global Festival” this year.

The 2025 KBS Song Festival Global Festival will be held on December 19 at Incheon’s Songdo ConvensiA, and the show will air live on KBS 2TV from starting at 7:15 p.m. KST.

“Music Bank” MCs Moon Sang Min and ILLIT’s Minju, along with comedienne Jang Do Yeon, will be hosting this year’s festival as MCs.

Stay tuned for this year’s artist lineup!

In the meantime, watch “Music Bank” with English subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)