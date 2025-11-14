Watch: Seo Hyun Jin, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Si Woo, And More Immerse Into Their Roles At Script Reading For New Drama 'Love Me'

JTBC’s upcoming Friday drama “Love Me” has shared a sneak peek of its first script reading!

“Love Me” is a remake of a Swedish original series by Josephine Bornebusch that tells the story of a somewhat selfish but perhaps more relatable family, where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

At the script reading, director Jo Young Min, writers Park Eun Young and Park Hee Gwon, and principal cast members Seo Hyun Jin, Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Si Woo, Yoon Se Ah, Chang Ryul, Dahyun, Jang Hye Jin, Kim Shana, Lee Ji Hye, Oh Dong Min, Park Sung Yeon, and Jung Seung Gil filled the room.

Seo Hyun Jin, Yoo Jae Myung, and Lee Si Woo came together as a family tender only to their own lives—somewhat selfish, and perhaps all the more ordinary for it. Seo Hyun Jin plays Seo Joon Kyung, an obstetrician-gynecologist who harbors deep loneliness. She meticulously layered the solitude and sense of lack hidden behind Joon Kyung’s respectable daily life and firm demeanor through her signature cadence and precise diction.

Yoo Jae Myung, as Joon Kyung’s father Seo Jin Ho, conveyed the weary heart that endured behind a constant smile and a long-held guilt using only his gaze, breath, and the slightest tremors, drawing the room into hushed immersion.

Lee Si Woo takes on the role of Seo Joon Kyung’s younger brother Seo Joon Seo. Joon Seo is a character in whom the innocence of a youngest child seeking affirmation of love coexists with the anxiety of a twenty-something clumsy with responsibility.

There are also people who bring a change of seasons to the hearts of Joon Kyung, Jin Ho, and Joon Seo. Yoon Se Ah plays Jin Ja Young, a sociable tour guide whose warm, buoyant energy brightens the air wherever she goes. In particular, her reunion as an on-screen couple with Yoo Jae Myung—following their ill-fated romance in “Stranger”—heated up the atmosphere on set in an instant.

Chang Ryul takes on the role of Joo Do Hyun, the talented music director next door who is the first to recognize Joon Kyung’s unspoken loneliness. With his bold, well-defined charm and low, warm voice, layered with his trademark restraint, the actor is expected to shape a slowly permeating, mature romance.

TWICE’s Dahyun plays Ji Hye On, a steadfast character who takes responsibility for her own life and has long stayed by Joon Seo’s side like family.

Top-tier supporting actors active on both the small and big screens also join to further solidify the drama. Jang Hye Jin appears as Joon Kyung’s mother Kim Mi Ran, Kim Shana plays Joon Seo’s girlfriend Yoon Sol, Lee Ji Hye and Oh Dong Min portray Bae Su Jin and Jeon Hyung Jun, a married couple who were Joon Kyung’s college classmates, and Park Sung Yeon and Jung Seung Gil take on the roles of Joon Kyung’s aunt and uncle.

Watch the full clip from the script reading below!

“Love Me” is set to premiere on December 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST with two episodes airing consecutively each week.

