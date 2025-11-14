Choi Woo Shik And Jung So Min Tease What To Keep An Eye On In Final Episodes Of 'Would You Marry Me'

The stars of “Would You Marry Me” have shared their thoughts on viewers can look forward to in the final two episodes!

SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” is a romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who needs his cooperation in order to claim the prize she won in a newlywed home lottery.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Would You Marry Me,” Kim Woo Joo was shocked to learn that Jang Han Goo (Kim Young Min) was responsible for his parents’ murder. Meanwhile, the drama’s latest preview hinted at an eventful next episode, showing Jang Han Goo being arrested, Woo Joo and Mary blissfully enjoying “newlywed life” together, and Mary’s ex-fiancé Kim Woo Joo (Seo Bum June) preparing a press conference to expose the fake newlyweds.

As the drama enters its final week, Choi Woo Shik teased, “With just two episodes left to go, Woo Joo and Mary are being swept up in a variety of events. I think you’ll be able to enjoy watching even more if you focus on not only whether Woo Joo and Mary will be able to bring their love to fruition, but also the changes they will experience during that process.”

Meanwhile, Jung So Min remarked, “I’d be grateful if you joined us until the end to find out how these entangled relationships and situations will unfold, as well as whether Woo Joo and Mary will be able to protect what’s precious to them.”

The final two episodes of “Would You Marry Me” will air on November 14 and 15 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung So Min in “Love Reset” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Choi Woo Shik’s film “The Policeman’s Lineage” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)