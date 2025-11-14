Jang Ki Yong And Ahn Eun Jin Try To Shield Themselves From Falling Kisses In New 'Dynamite Kiss' Poster

SBS has unveiled an adorable special poster for its new drama “Dynamite Kiss”!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy about a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother in order to get a job and a team leader who falls in love with her.

The first two episodes of the drama have received a positive response from viewers, with “Dynamite Kiss” ranking No. 2 globally on Netflix as of November 13. The key selling point of the show thus far is the chemistry between leads Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin, who have ben stealing viewers’ hearts with their portrayal of a love story that begins with an earth-shattering kiss.

On November 14 KST, “Dynamite Kiss” released a special poster highlighting the adorable chemistry between its stars. In the new poster, Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong) and Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin) cutely attempt to shield themselves from falling lips as the caption reads, “Beware of kisses, day or night! Beware of kisses, you, me, and everyone!”

The “Dynamite Kiss” production team commented, “In a romantic-comedy drama, the chemistry between the male and female leads as they fall in love in the story is an element that is essential to the show’s success. Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin, who always made efforts to be considerate of one another on set, displayed top-notch teamwork. I think the two actors’ cheerful personalities and bright smiles translated to romantic chemistry between Gong Ji Hyuk and Go Da Rim.”

“Starting in Episode 3, Go Da Rim will join Natural BeBe’s Mother Task Force team, marking the official start of Gong Ji Hyuk and Go Da Rim’s mutual-heartache romance. Even as they bicker, they will be drawn to one another. Please look forward to Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin’s chemistry as they vividly portray the emotions of these two characters.”

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” will air on November 19 at 9 p.m. KST.

