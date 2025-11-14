Watch: MONSTA X Sings Of Bittersweet Feelings In Sentimental MV For English-Language Single "baby blue"
MONSTA X is back with new music!
On November 14 at 2 p.m. KST, MONSTA X released their new digital single “baby blue” along with the music video.
“baby blue” is an electronic pop track that captures the gradual fading of a love grown familiar. It portrays the reminiscences and lingering emotions after a breakup, with lyrical melodies and polished synth sounds intertwining.
Watch the full music video below: