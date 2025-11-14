Kang Tae Oh And Lee Sin Young Make A Heroic Entrance To Rescue Kim Se Jeong In “Moon River”

Kang Tae Oh and Lee Sin Young will team up to save Kim Se Jeong in “Moon River”!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance drama that follows Crown Prince Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh), a man who has lost his smile, and Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong), a traveling merchant who has lost her memory. When their souls mysteriously switch, they are forced to live each other’s lives while concealing their secret.

In the previous episode, Park Dal I—thanks to Lee Gang’s help—managed to rescue a nobleman’s widowed daughter, who was nearly sacrificed so the in-laws could be rewarded with the virtuous woman plaque. However, seeking revenge, the daughter’s in-laws plotted against Park Dal I by framing her as a thief.

Dragged to the authorities, Park Dal I faced punishment for allegedly violating merchant ethics—and was moments away from being rolled in a straw mat and having her tendons cut. But just before the sentence could be carried out, Lee Gang suddenly appeared, halting the punishment.

In the newly released stills, Lee Gang appears like a hero, accompanied by Left Royal Guard Oh Shin Won (Kwon Ju Seok) and palace eunuch Yoon Se Dol (Han Sang Jo). Having been reminded of the late crown princess when he saw Park Dal I, Lee Gang now approaches her with a solemn, determined gaze.

Lee Woon (Lee Sin Young) also joins the rescue. Unlike Lee Gang’s stern presence, Lee Woon arrives with a calm, confident smile—and even brings decisive evidence to prove Park Dal I’s innocence. How did these two discover Dal I’s situation, and what fate awaits the bound and desperate Park Dal I?

The third episode of “Moon River” will air on November 14 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

