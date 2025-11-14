Choi Woo Shik Locks Jung So Min In A Tight Embrace In 'Would You Marry Me'

SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” has shared a glimpse of what will happen in its final two episodes!

“Would You Marry Me” is a romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who needs his cooperation in order to claim the prize she won in a newlywed home lottery.

Spoilers

In episode 10, the misdeeds of Kim Woo Joo’s (Choi Woo Shik) uncle-in-law Jang Han Goo (Kim Young Min) were exposed, and Woo Joo and Yoo Mary joined forces to uncover Han Goo’s true face, delivering a thrilling payoff. In particular, Mary’s straight-shooting affection—staying by Woo Joo’s side after he was hurt by Han Goo’s scheme, offering warm comfort, and expressing her feelings honestly—made viewers’ hearts flutter.

Amid this, a glimpse of Woo Joo and Mary enjoying a cozy at-home date heightens anticipation even further. The newly released stills show the pair in comfortable outfits, sitting on the sofa, practically glued together.

Woo Joo holds Mary close with his fingers interlaced, while Mary is nestled deep in his arms and looks up with affectionate eyes. Clinging to each other as if not to allow even the slightest gap, they give off the vibe of newlyweds who do not want to be apart for even a moment.

The final two episodes of “Would You Marry Me” will air on November 14 and 15 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

