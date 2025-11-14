Yoon Kye Sang, Lee Jung Ha, And More Get Pulled Back Into Action After A Neighborhood Explosion In “Heroes Next Door”

Yoon Kye Sang will team up with fellow “Heroes Next Door” following the explosion that shakes up their neighborhood!

“Heroes Next Door” follows the thrilling and comedic story of former special forces soldiers who reunite—not to protect the nation or fight for world peace—but to defend their families and their neighborhood.

The newly released stills highlight key scenes from the upcoming Episodes 1 and 2. The stills capture the chaotic aftermath of an explosion that disrupts the quiet neighborhood of Changri. In one image, youth association leader Kwak Byung Nam (Jin Sun Kyu) assesses the situation beside an injured resident—hinting at the beginning of an unusual incident.

Meanwhile, insurance investigator Choi Kang (Yoon Kye Sang) appears in a flashy floral apron in front of a fruit truck, wearing a sly expression. The stills also depict elite engineering student and former mortar operator Park Jung Hwan (Lee Jung Ha) and gym director Lee Yong Hee (Ko Kyu Phil), raising curiosity about how these neighbors will become entangled in the unfolding event.

The stills further capture supermarket owner Jung Nam Yeon (Kim Ji Hyun) and her daughter Min Seo, teasing the intersecting narratives that will unfold in the main episodes. Another still shows Kwak Byung Nam and Choi Kang standing face-to-face in a dark alley, their exchanged glances filled with tension—wary of each other, yet instinctively sensing their shared background.

The final still captures the moment Choi Kang is attacked, coupled with a hint that the neighborhood task force is beginning to mobilize—heightening anticipation for the drama’s premiere.

“Heroes Next Door” will premiere on November 17 at 10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Source (1)