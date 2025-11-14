LE SSERAFIM's Agency Announces Strict Legal Action Against Malicious Posts

Source Music has issued a firm warning in response to the surge of malicious online posts targeting LE SSERAFIM.

On November 14, the agency revealed that it had detected a sharp and concerning rise in hateful comments, insults, mockery, and false information aimed at the group and its members, adding that it will be pursuing strict legal action against all offenders.

The agency’s full statement reads as follows:

Hello,

This is Source Music.

To protect LE SSERAFIM’s rights, our company operates a real-time monitoring system for malicious posts as well as HYBE’s reporting channel for artist rights violations. Through these systems, we have confirmed a recent sharp increase in malicious posts that target LE SSERAFIM and its members with hateful criticism, insults, mockery, and the spread of false information—content that infringes upon the artists’ rights.

Insults and defamation against an artist constitute criminal acts punishable under the law. We are carrying out both regular and ad-hoc legal measures against malicious posts found within online communities. Anonymous posts and comments are not exempt, and criminal penalties continue to be imposed on those who create such content.

In particular, writing posts that treat unverified claims or rumors as if they were factual—thereby damaging an artist’s reputation—is a clear illegal act that violates their personal rights. We fully recognize the severity of such actions and are reinforcing our monitoring and legal response procedures to protect our artists.

After our previous legal notice, criminal penalties continued to be issued against perpetrators of malicious posts. During the investigation process, we actively cooperate with authorities by clarifying the damages suffered by our artists and submitting relevant evidence to ensure that offenders receive appropriate punishment. In accordance with our policy, we will pursue criminal action to the fullest extent without settlement or leniency under any circumstances. Details regarding the status of our legal actions will be shared in a future update.

We also wish to inform you that malicious posts infringing on our artists’ rights—regardless of platform, including domestic and international portals, communities, and social media—are all subject to criminal complaints. Reports submitted through HYBE’s unified artist rights violation reporting site (https://protect.hybecorp.com) greatly support our efforts to protect the artists and pursue legal action. We express our sincere gratitude to FEARNOT who have taken the time to send in reports. Based on your valuable information, we will continue to strengthen our legal response.

We deeply appreciate the unwavering support and trust from FEARNOT who always stand by LE SSERAFIM.

Source Music will continue to explore and implement every possible measure to safeguard our artists’ rights.

Thank you.