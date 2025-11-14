BELIFT LAB Declares Strong Legal Action Over Malicious Posts Targeting ILLIT

BELIFT LAB has issued a firm statement addressing the recent surge in malicious posts targeting ILLIT.

On November 14, the agency revealed that defamatory comments, personal attacks, and false rumors directed at the group and its members—some of whom are minors—have sharply increased across online communities. In response, BELIFT LAB announced that it will strengthen its monitoring efforts and pursue strict legal action under a zero-tolerance policy.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello,

This is BELIFT LAB.

Our company is actively responding to all illegal activities directed at our artists ILLIT, including insults, the spread of false information, personal attacks, and defamation. In addition to our routine legal action against those who create malicious posts and comments, we also take ad-hoc legal measures when the severity of the situation requires it.

We have recently identified a sharp increase in malicious posts targeting ILLIT and its members. In particular, despite some members being minors, malicious criticism and slander through anonymous communities continue to circulate. As such, we will be strengthening our monitoring efforts and responding even more firmly to malicious content to protect the artists’ rights.

Any post that insults, slanders, defames with false information, or otherwise harms the artist is a criminal act subject to legal punishment without exception. Even if such posts are deleted later in an attempt to destroy evidence, please be informed that our monitoring system collects relevant materials in real time and uses them as evidence for legal action.

We would like to once again emphasize that we are responding comprehensively to all malicious acts targeting our artists, regardless of platform—including domestic and international portal sites, online communities, and social media. We make it clear that we will maintain a zero-tolerance policy with no settlements or leniency for any illegal act that infringes upon the artists’ rights. In accordance with the law, we will continue to do our utmost until criminal penalties are imposed on offenders.

All reports submitted by fans greatly aid us in pursuing legal action to protect our artists. If you discover any illegal activities or rights violations related to our artists, we ask that you continue to report them through the “HYBE Artist Rights Violation Reporting Center (protect.hybecorp.com).”

We sincerely thank all GLLIT who have taken the time to submit reports. We will continue to do our best to protect our artists’ rights and will update you soon on the progress of ongoing legal actions.

Thank you.