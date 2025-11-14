Namkoong Min To Reunite With “My Dearest” Co-Star Ahn Eun Jin Through Special Appearance On “Dynamite Kiss”

Namkoong Min will make a special appearance in “Dynamite Kiss”!

On November 14, Xportsnews reported that the actor will make a cameo in the new SBS Wednesday-Thursday drama.

SBS confirmed the news, sharing, “Namkoong Min will be making a special appearance in ‘Dynamite Kiss.’ He gladly agreed out of loyalty to director Kim Jae Hyun.”

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

The drama is helmed by director Kim Jae Hyun, who previously worked with Namkoong Min on SBS’s “One Dollar Lawyer.”

For this cameo, Namkoong Min will reportedly reprise his “One Dollar Lawyer” role as the charismatic attorney Cheon Ji Hoon. Adding to the excitement, Namkoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin previously starred together in the beloved MBC drama “My Dearest.”

“Dynamite Kiss” airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch Namkoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin in “My Dearest” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)