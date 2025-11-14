Kang Tae Oh And Hong Su Zu's Tense Secret Meeting Is Witnessed By Kim Se Jeong In “Moon River”

A tense encounter unfolds between Kang Tae Oh and Hong Su Zu in “Moon River.”

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance drama that follows Crown Prince Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh), a man who has lost his smile, and Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong), a traveling merchant who has lost her memory. When their souls mysteriously switch, they are forced to live each other’s lives while concealing their secret.

Since the death of the crown princess, Crown Prince Lee Gang has remained alone in the palace. Although a marriage ban has been issued, the ministers continue pressuring him to remarry—especially with everyone fully aware that Left State Councilor Kim Han Cheol (Jin Goo) aims to install his daughter, Kim Woo Hee (Hong Su Zu), as the new crown princess.

Even so, Lee Gang still longs for his late wife, and Kim Woo Hee has no interest in him either. Her heart already belongs to Prince Lee Woon (Lee Sin Young), which is why she has been delaying the political marriage. With Kim Han Cheol growing increasingly impatient and eager to secure his influence by becoming the crown prince’s father-in-law, all eyes are now on what lies ahead for these characters.

The newly released stills capture a secret nighttime meeting between Lee Gang and Kim Woo Hee. Though the moonlit setting might suggest a romantic moment, the pair face each other with guarded, tense expressions. Their forthcoming exchange is expected to be cold, sharp, and far from affectionate.

Adding another layer of intrigue, Park Dal I unexpectedly witnesses their secret meeting while carrying out an errand. Her startled reaction only raises more questions about what truly unfolds between Lee Gang and Kim Woo Hee that night.

The third episode of “Moon River” will air on November 14 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

