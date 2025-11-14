Winners Of 2025 KGMA Day 1
The first day of the 2025 KGMA (Korea Grand Music Awards) has concluded!
On November 14, the first day of the 2025 KGMA titled “ARTIST DAY” was held at INSPIRE Arena with Nam Ji Hyun and Irene as the MCs.
The Daesang (grand prize) awards of the night went to ATEEZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, THE BOYZ, and ALLDAY PROJECT.
Check out the full list of winners below:
2025 Grand Artist: ATEEZ
2025 Grand Performer: BOYNEXTDOOR
2025 Grand Honor’s Choice: THE BOYZ, ALLDAY PROJECT
Best Artist 10: ATEEZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, CRAVITY, FIFTY FIFTY, Jennie, Lee Chan Won, RIIZE, THE BOYZ, Xdinary Heroes, xikers
Best Memory: WOODZ
Best Band: Xdinary Heroes
Best Stage: CRAVITY
Best Producer: Teddy
Best Hip Hop: j-hope
Best Music Video: Jin – “Don’t Say You Love Me”
Best OST: Doh Kyung Soo – “FOREVER” (“Resident Playbook” OST)
Best Adult Contemporary: Lee Chan Won
Best Trot Performance: Park Seo Jin
IS Rookie: MEOVV
IS Rising Star: KiiiKiii, ALLDAY PROJECT
K-pop Global Artist: INI
Best Popularity: Lee Chan Won
iMBANK Smart Supporter Award: THE BOYZ
Trend of the Year: Lee Chan Won, NewJeans
Congratulations to all of the winners!
