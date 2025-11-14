Winners Of 2025 KGMA Day 1

The first day of the 2025 KGMA (Korea Grand Music Awards) has concluded!

On November 14, the first day of the 2025 KGMA titled “ARTIST DAY” was held at INSPIRE Arena with Nam Ji Hyun and Irene as the MCs.

The Daesang (grand prize) awards of the night went to ATEEZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, THE BOYZ, and ALLDAY PROJECT.

Check out the full list of winners below:

2025 Grand Artist: ATEEZ

2025 Grand Performer: BOYNEXTDOOR

2025 Grand Honor’s Choice: THE BOYZ, ALLDAY PROJECT

Best Artist 10: ATEEZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, CRAVITY, FIFTY FIFTY, Jennie, Lee Chan Won, RIIZE, THE BOYZ, Xdinary Heroes, xikers

Best Memory: WOODZ

Best Band: Xdinary Heroes

Best Stage: CRAVITY

Best Producer: Teddy

Best Hip Hop: j-hope

Best Music Video: Jin – “Don’t Say You Love Me”

Best OST: Doh Kyung Soo – “FOREVER” (“Resident Playbook” OST)

Best Adult Contemporary: Lee Chan Won

Best Trot Performance: Park Seo Jin

IS Rookie: MEOVV

IS Rising Star: KiiiKiii, ALLDAY PROJECT

K-pop Global Artist: INI

Best Popularity: Lee Chan Won

iMBANK Smart Supporter Award: THE BOYZ

Trend of the Year: Lee Chan Won, NewJeans

Congratulations to all of the winners!

