'Would You Marry Me' And 'Moon River' Soar To Their Highest Ratings Yet

Both SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” and MBC’s “Moon River” hit all-time highs in viewership last night!

On November 14, the penultimate episode of “Would You Marry Me” earned the drama’s highest viewership ratings to date. According to Nielsen Korea, the romantic comedy scored a nationwide average of 7.9 percent for the night.

Meanwhile, “Moon River”—which airs in the same time slot—jumped nearly two full percentage points for its third episode. The new fantasy romance drama earned an average nationwide rating of 5.6 percent, marking a personal record for the show.

Congratulations to the casts and crews of both dramas!

