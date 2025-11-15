Kang Tae Oh And Kim Se Jeong Fight A Group Of Bandits In 'Moon River'

Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong must fight their way back to the palace—literally—on MBC’s “Moon River”!

“Moon River” is a new fantasy romance drama about a crown prince who has lost his smile and a woman who has lost her memory. When they wake up in one another’s bodies, they are forced to live each other’s lives while hiding their mysterious secret.

Previously on “Moon River,” Kim Woo Hee (Hong Su Zu) secretly plotted to kill Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh) in order to avoid having to marry him as her father wished. After falling into a trap set by Kim Woo Hee, Lee Gang was shot and fell off a cliff, where he was found unconscious by Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong). With rumors of his death swirling in the palace, it remains to be seen whether Lee Gang will manage to return safe and sound.

In suspenseful new stills from the drama’s upcoming fourth episode, Lee Gang and Park Dal I look startled when they are suddenly surrounded by a group of bandits. Not only do both of them look terrified in the face of unexpected danger, but Lee Gang is still visibly pale, having not yet recovered from his injuries.

Even in his weakened state, the cornered Lee Gang displays impressive swordsmanship as he fights off their attackers. Park Dal I also manages to catch the bandits off guard with her spirit and striking skills, which have been honed by years of experience as a peddler. However, as the two struggle to defend themselves against the intensifying attacks, their fate appears unclear.

To find out whether Lee Gang and Park Dal I will be able to escape this perilous situation, catch the next episode of “Moon River” on November 15 at 9:40 p.m. KST!

