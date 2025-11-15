Lee Junho And Kim Min Ha Desperately Seek Kim Song Il's Help In 'Typhoon Family'

tvN’s “Typhoon Family” has shared a preview of the upcoming episode!

“Typhoon Family” is a drama starring 2PM’s Lee Junho as Kang Tae Poong, a carefree party boy whose world is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company during the IMF crisis of 1997.

In the upcoming episode, Kang Tae Poong and Oh Mi Seon (Kim Min Ha) will take on a new project. However, lacking in experience, the two seek out help from Koo Myung Kwan (Kim Song Il).

The newly released stills depict Tae Poong and Mi Seon following Myung Kwan to the “new millennium special prayer meeting” in order to persuade him to help. As a passionate prayer service takes place in front of them, Tae Poong and Mi Seon desperately ask for Myung Kwan’s help, making viewers curious to find out if and how he will be persuaded.

The production team shared, “An episode unfolds in which Tae Poong and Mi Seon, who desperately need Myung Kwan’s help, track him down at a special prayer meeting chanting Y2K,” highlighting the importance of Myung Kwan in the episode. They added, “Please look forward to the enjoyment of the thrilling twists.”

The next episode of “Typhoon Family” will air on November 15 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

