Choi Woo Shik And Jung So Min Say Goodbye + Share Thoughts Ahead Of 'Would You Marry Me' Finale

The stars of SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” shared their final farewells ahead of tonight’s series finale!

“Would You Marry Me” is a romantic comedy about a man and a woman who enter a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage in order to win a luxurious newlywed home. Choi Woo Shik stars as Kim Woo Joo, the heir to South Korea’s oldest bakery, while Jung So Min plays Yoo Mary, a small business owner who needs his cooperation in order to claim the prize she won in a newlywed home lottery.

With just one episode of the drama left to go, Choi Woo Shik took a fond look back at his experience during filming, remarking, “It was a meaningful time that allowed me to grow as an actor.”

“‘Would You Marry Me’ was a set where the teamwork was stronger than ever,” he recalled. “We were able to create and complete this great drama because the director, cast, and crew all came together as one and worked hard up until the very end.”

Finally, Choi Woo Shik expressed his gratitude to viewers by saying, “I’d like to sincerely thank the many viewers who looked kindly on and gave love to ‘Would You Marry Me,’ which we all worked hard together to film.”

Meanwhile, Jung So Min shared her disbelief that the show was already ending. “It still doesn’t feel real that the journey of ‘Would You Marry Me,’ a drama for which many people came together and did their very best, is coming to an end,” she said.

Expressing her deep affection for the drama’s characters, she continued, “I want to send Woo Joo and Mary off with a smile while wishing for their happiness and wellbeing.”

Finally, Jung So Min concluded, “Above all else, I’m deeply grateful to the viewers who stayed with ‘Would You Marry Me’ up until the very end.”

The final episode of “Would You Marry Me” will air on November 15 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung So Min in “Love Reset” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Choi Woo Shik’s film “The Policeman’s Lineage” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)