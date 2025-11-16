Kim Soo Yong Rushed To Hospital After Suddenly Collapsing During Filming

Comedian Kim Soo Yong is currently being treated at the hospital after suddenly collapsing during a shoot.

On November 16, Kim Soo Yong’s agency Media Lab Siso announced, “Kim Soo Yong lost consciousness on November 13 and was taken to the emergency room, where he underwent examination and treatment.”

“At present, he has regained consciousness and is currently resting,” they continued. “Our agency will also do our utmost to help our artist make a speedy recovery.”

Kim Soo Yong suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed during filming for a YouTube video on November 13, and he was rushed to the emergency room at Hanyang University Medical Center in Guri. He is said to have since been transferred to the intensive care unit for further treatment and a thorough examination.

Wishing Kim Soo Yong a speedy and full recovery.

